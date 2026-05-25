BJP attacks Kerala govt over Munambam Waqf row, accuses UDF of 'vote-bank politics'

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> on Monday sharpened its attack on the newly formed UDF government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> over the Munambam land dispute, accusing Chief Minister V D Satheesan and the Congress-led front of "betraying" promises made to local residents before the elections.</p><p>BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, in a statement, and former state president K Surendran, speaking at a press conference, alleged that the registration of disputed land in Munambam on the Waqf portal reflected what they described as "vote-bank politics" and political pressure from minority groups.</p><p>The statements come amid continuing tensions over claims related to land ownership in Munambam, a coastal area in Ernakulam district where several residents have raised concerns over Waqf claims on properties they say they have occupied and paid tax for over many years.</p>.Munambam residents will not be evicted, Kerala CM VD Satheesan assures.<p>In a statement, Chandrasekhar said the Congress-UDF government had allowed the disputed land to be registered on the "Umeed" portal soon after assuming office.</p><p>He accused the government of "acting under political compulsions" and alleged that the Kerala Waqf Board was functioning with clear political backing.</p><p>Calling the issue more than a routine land dispute, Chandrasekhar said it had become a test of "who truly stands with ordinary Keralites".</p><p>He also asserted that the BJP and the PM Narendra Modi government would continue supporting the residents of Munambam.</p><p>"With the support of the central government, elected representatives and lakhs of Malayali voters, not even an inch of land in Munambam will be surrendered," he said.</p><p>The BJP leader also targeted organisations such as Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI, alleging that sections of the Congress leadership were unwilling to act independently because of electoral considerations.</p><p>The Congress and the organisations named by him have repeatedly denied similar allegations made by the BJP in the past.</p>.CPI(M) says Congress’ anti-Left campaign in Kerala weakening I.N.D.I.A. bloc unity.<p>Former BJP state president Surendran said the controversy had exposed what he described as the "double standards" of the UDF government.</p><p>Referring to statements made by Satheesan before the Assembly elections, Surendran said the Congress leader had promised a quick resolution to the Munambam dispute if the UDF came to power.</p><p>"People in Munambam and church leaders were told that the issue could be solved within minutes. Now the government has gone silent," Surendran alleged in a press conference.</p><p>He also questioned how the disputed land was entered on the Waqf portal despite a High Court order to maintain status quo.</p><p>According to him, possession certificates and land tax records still remain in the names of locals.</p><p>The BJP leaders demanded clarity from the Kerala government on the legal basis for the portal registration and urged the chief minister to publicly explain the government's stand on the issue.</p><p>The Munambam dispute has become politically sensitive in Kerala, particularly among coastal Christian communities and local residents worried about property rights.</p><p>Earlier, in a Facebook post, Surendran said reports that the Kerala State Waqf Board had notified the Munambam land as Waqf property had raised serious concerns among residents of the coastal village.</p><p>He added that the protest committee and Church leaders should now press the chief minister to honour that assurance.</p><p>"Only if Satheesan fails to keep his word should there be further discussion," he said.</p>