Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

BJP attacks Kerala govt over Munambam Waqf row, accuses UDF of 'vote-bank politics'

The statements come amid continuing tensions over claims related to land ownership in Munambam.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 17:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 May 2026, 17:07 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaIndian PoliticsUDF

Follow us on :

Follow Us