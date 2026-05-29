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Homeindiakerala

BJP calls partial 'Vande Mataram' rendition in Kerala Assembly an 'insult' to Governor

Before and after Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's policy address in the Kerala Assembly, a band team performed the opening stanzas of Vande Mataram.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 07:04 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 07:04 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsVande Mataram

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