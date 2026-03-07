<p> Thiruvanathapuram: In a bid to embarrass Kerala Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a>, who is all set to lead the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the forthcoming assembly polls eyeing a hattrick, BJP state president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajeev-chandrasekhar">Rajeev Chandrasekhar</a> and union minister Shobha Karandlaje held a mega adalat at Dharmadam assembly constituency in Kannur which is being represented by Vijayan over the last ten years.</p><p>The BJP president said in a social media post that over 3000 petitions were received from the people of the constituency at the adalat on Friday.</p>.<p>"In the last ten years Vijayan could not ensure basic facilities like houses, drinking water supply and proper roads to many in his constituency. The huge turnout of people at the BJP's mega adalat reflects that the people are fed up over the bogus assurances and neglect towards the people of Dharmadam by their MLA. Hence the people are looking for changing their MLA," Chandrasekhar said.</p>.Congress' Rahul Gandhi announces five guarantee schemes if UDF comes to power in Kerala.<p>He also added that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ldf">LDF</a> government's claims that extreme poverty in the state was eradicated would prove false at the Chief Minister's constituency itself. He also alleged the LDF government was denying the benefit of the centre's Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme to around 20 lakh elderly persons owing to his political interests.</p><p>The BJP's move at Dharmadam assumes significance as the saffron party had improved its electoral performance in the CPM stronghold regions in the previous elections.</p>