Homeindiakerala

BJP flays Kerala minister's 'bogus devotees' remark about Sabarimala temple rush

The minister said in the Assembly on Wednesday that fake news were spread with regard to the heavy rush at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.
Last Updated 31 January 2024, 10:31 IST

Follow Us

Thiruvananthapuram: A remark by Kerala Devaswom Minister and CPM leader, K Radhakrishnan, that Sabarimala pilgrims who returned without darshan owing to the heavy rush at the hill shrine were bogus devotees, have triggered strong criticism.

The minister said in the Assembly on Wednesday that fake news were spread with regard to the heavy rush at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple on some days of the two month long pilgrimage that ended recently. Those could be suspected as deliberate attempts to sabotage Sabarimala pilgrimage.

He said that all genuine devotees had darshan at the temple. If any pilgrims returned without darshan owing to the rush, those could be bogus devotees only, said the minister.

BJP Kerala president K Surendran alleged that the Devaswom Minister had insulted devotees by his remarks. Some devotees had to return without darshan owing to the chaos as they had no other option, he said.

(Published 31 January 2024, 10:31 IST)
