BJP flays Kerala minister's 'bogus devotees' remark about Sabarimala temple rush

Thiruvananthapuram: A remark by Kerala Devaswom Minister and CPM leader, K Radhakrishnan, that Sabarimala pilgrims who returned without darshan owing to the heavy rush at the hill shrine were bogus devotees, have triggered strong criticism.

The minister said in the Assembly on Wednesday that fake news were spread with regard to the heavy rush at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple on some days of the two month long pilgrimage that ended recently. Those could be suspected as deliberate attempts to sabotage Sabarimala pilgrimage.