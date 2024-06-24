BJP flays Muslim outfit leader's statement on Malabar state

Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP in Kerala has flayed the statement of a youth leader of a Muslim outfit to have a separate Malabar state for north Kerala.

Sunni Yuvajana Sangam (SYS) leader Musthafa Mundupara said that there was disparity in development of Malabar region compared to other parts of Kerala. Hence there would not be any surprise if a demand for a separate Malabar state comes up, he said in view of the ongoing row over scarcity of plus-one seats in Muslim dominated Malappuram district.

BJP state president K Surendran criticised Musthafa and charged that such statements were the outcome of the Muslim appeasement politics of Congress-led United Democratic Front and CPM-led Left Democratic Front.