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Homeindiakerala

BJP Kerala chief says 'Cockroach Party' part of bid to destabilise India

In a post on X, Chandrasekhar termed the '#CockroachParty gambit' a 'classic cross-border influence operation' allegedly aided by sections of the opposition.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 06:19 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 06:19 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaIndian PoliticsRajeev Chandrasekhar

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