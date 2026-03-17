BJP Kerala partner Twenty20 fields actors, reality-show fames and Congress leader's son-in-law

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Twenty20, promoted by the Kitex group, is fielding actors and reality show fame as NDA candidates, apart from a Congress leader's son-in-law for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=kerala%20assembly%20elections">Kerala assembly elections</a>.</p><p>Twenty20, which is in power in a couple of local bodies in Kochi, joined the NDA recently.</p><p>Actress Veena Nair will contest from Etumanoor in Kottayam, social media influencer and filmmaker Akhil Marar will contest from Trikkakkara, reality show fame and social media influencer Promy Kuriakose will contest from Angamaly and actress Lakhsmi Priya will contest from Perumbavoor.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Indecision on controversial seats continues as Congress releases first list .<p>Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Oommen Chandy's son-in-law Varghese George is Twenty20 candidate at Kodungaloor. Twenty20 candidate at its stronghold Kunnathunadu in Kochi Babu Divakaran is an ex-Congress leader and a former municipal chairperson.</p>