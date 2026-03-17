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BJP Kerala partner Twenty20 fields actors, reality-show fames and Congress leader's son-in-law

Twenty20, which is in power in a couple of local bodies in Kochi, joined the NDA recently.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 14:46 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 14:46 IST
BJPCongressKeralaKerala News

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