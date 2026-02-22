Menu
BJP Kerala president reiterates desire to contest from Nemom in Assembly polls

Chandrasekhar said he wants to bring change to the Nemom Assembly constituency and that the people are also interested.
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 09:55 IST
Published 22 February 2026, 09:55 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsRajeev Chandrasekhar

