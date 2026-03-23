<p>A seal of BJP Kerala on a letter of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> has triggered strong reactions from the CPM and Congress.</p><p>Kerala chief electoral officer (CEO) Rathan Kelkar issued a clarification that it was a clerical error and the said letter was withdrawn earlier itself. As assistant section officer dealing with the file in the CEO's office was placed under suspension pending enquiry.</p>.'Custodians of culture' should demand Modi's resignation: Congress hits out at BJP, RSS over Epstein files.<p>A 2019 communication on FAQs on criminal antecedents of candidates that was sent from the Kerala CEO's office to political parties on March 21 was having the seal of BJP, Kerala.</p><p>Sharing copies of the letter, the CPI(M)-Kerala said in a social media post that it was yet another instance of the election commission and the BJP being controlled by the same power centre.</p>.<p>Congress asked in a social media post whether the Election Commission was operating out of BJP’s office or it was the BJP’s letter to all electoral officers with CEO's letterhead.</p>.<p>CEO Kerala clarified that a BJP delegation had come to his office seeking certain clarifications on the FAQ's. In a memorandum submitted by them, the 2019 FAQ letter having their seal was also included. By mistake some officials at the CEO office mailed it to all political parties. On the next day itself a letter was issued to all political parties asking them to disregard the letter and it was withdrawn. The revised guidelines were also sent. It happened due to a clerical mistake, the CEO said.</p>