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BJP Kerala seal on Election Commission letter triggers row; CEO claims 'clerical error', officer suspended

Congress asked in a social media post whether the Election Commission was operating out of BJP’s office or it was the BJP’s letter to all electoral officers with CEO's letterhead
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 16:39 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 16:39 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaElection Commission

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