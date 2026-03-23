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BJP Kerala seal on EC letter triggers row; poll panel calls it 'clerical error'

Urging restraint, the CEO's office said, "The public and media are requested to refrain from spreading misleading messages based on this clerical error.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 14:28 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 14:28 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Election Commission

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