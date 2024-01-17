BJP only Indian party with proven track record of speedy development: Modi

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the BJP was the only party in India with a proven track record of speedy development and a clear vision for the future.

The prime minister was speaking at a party meeting of around 6,000 in-charges of 'Shakti Kendras', each comprising two to three booth-level areas, at Marine Drive here.

Speaking at the event, he highlighted the diverse initiatives implemented by his government to enhance the well-being of citizens.

He said according to a recent report, in the last nine years around 25 crore people have been pulled out of poverty in India.