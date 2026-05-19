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Homeindiakerala

BJP renews focus in Kerala to OBC outreach; plans to position itself as 'real opposition' in state Assembly

The BJP aims at positioning itself as the 'real opposition' in the Kerala assembly by campaigning that Congress-UDF and CPM-LDF are two sides of the same coin as they are part of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 13:16 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 13:16 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaIndian PoliticsOBC

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