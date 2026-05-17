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BJP sets 13-point Kerala agenda, focuses on OBC outreach, recalibrates minority engagement

The agenda was part of a political resolution adopted at a BJP state core committee meeting held on Saturday and chaired by state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 11:52 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 11:52 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaIndian politcsOBC

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