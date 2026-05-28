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Homeindiakerala

BJP surprises with B B Gopakumar as Kerala legislative party leader

Earlier, there were reports that the BJP decided to make Muraleedharan the legislative party leader, but Chandrasekhar was reportedly opposed to the move.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 14:41 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 14:41 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaIndia Politics

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