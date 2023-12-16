BJP to take Wayanad seat from coalition partner BDJS

Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP will take the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat from its coalition partner Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS).
“BJP's candidate would be fielded from Wayanad this time even if Rahul Gandhi or any other senior Congress leader contest from here. Preliminary talks over the seat were already held with the BDJS,” BJP Kerala president K Surendran told media.
BDJS state president Thushar Vellappally contested against Rahul at Wayanad in 2019. Thushar is the son of Vellappally Natesan, the general secretary of SNDP Yogam that represents the prominent Hindu Ezhava community in the state . He came only third by securing 78,816 votes, while Rahul secured 7,06,367 votes.
Sources said that the BJP was considering many senior leaders, including some national leaders, for the Wayanad seat. BJP national leaders, including Union Minister Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul at his then-sitting seat Amethi in Uttar Pradesh in 2019, had been visiting Wayanad frequently to highlight Central schemes for the district.