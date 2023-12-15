BJP to take Wayanad seat from coalition partner BDJS

Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP will take the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat from coalition partner Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), the saffron party said on Friday.

BJP Kerala president K Surendran said that the BJP's candidate would be fielded at Wayanad this time even if Rahul Gandhi or any other senior Congress leaders contest. Preliminary talks on taking the seat were already held with the BDJS, he told a section of media.