BJP to take Wayanad seat from coalition partner BDJS

Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP will take the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat from coalition partner Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), the saffron party said on Friday.
BJP Kerala president K Surendran said that the BJP's candidate would be fielded at Wayanad this time even if Rahul Gandhi or any other senior Congress leaders contest. Preliminary talks on taking the seat were already held with the BDJS, he told a section of media.
BDJS state president Thushar Vellappally, who is the son of Vellappally Natesan, general secretary of SNDP Yogam that represents the prominent Hindu Ezhava community, had contested against Rahul in Wayanad in 2019. He came third, securing 78,816 votes, while Rahul secured 7,06,367 votes.
Sources said that BJP was considering many senior leaders including some national leaders for the Wayanad seat. BJP national leaders including Union minister Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul at his then sitting seat Amethi in Uttar Pradesh in 2019, have been visiting Wayanad frequently to highlight central schemes for the district.