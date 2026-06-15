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Homeindiakerala

BJP, UDF trade barbs after Kerala VCs attend RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's programme

He also declared that "The RSS is the life force and supreme spirit of this nation" and advised the chief minister not to "pick a fight unnecessarily".
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 06:42 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 06:42 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaRSSMohan BhagwatUDF

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