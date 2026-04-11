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BJP's intimidation of church leaders won't work in Kerala: Congress leader Chennithala

Chennithala said that church leadership has every right to express its views and guide the laity in the correct direction, and they cannot be intimidated for doing so.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 09:45 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 09:45 IST
BJPCongressKeralaRamesh ChennithalaKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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