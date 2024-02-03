BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi loses cool at Kerala audience for not chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'

She repeated the slogan and said that the response from the left side audience was still poor. Pointing at a woman in the audience, Lekhi said, 'the lady in yellow (dress) can stand up. Don't look on to the sides. This is how I am going to speak to you. I am going to ask you a straight question. Bharat is not your mother?... Why this attitude?'

Lekhi again chanted Bharat Mata Ki Jai. The woman was still standing idle, doing nothing.