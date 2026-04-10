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BJP’s PC George criticises bishops, says FCRA amendment bill will be passed

Christian churches have been opposing the amendment bill to the Foreign Contributions (Regulation) Act (FCRA) presented in the Lok Sabha.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 09:32 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 09:32 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala NewsP C George

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