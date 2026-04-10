<p>Kottayam (Kerala): BJP leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/p-c-george">P C George</a> on Friday criticised certain Catholic bishops and said the proposed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/specials/compliance-or-constraint-new-fcra-bill-sparks-debate-on-ngo-freedom-3955612">FCRA amendment bill</a> would be passed in the Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>George, who contested the assembly election from the Poonjar constituency, a Christian-dominated area in the district, was speaking to reporters here.</p>.<p>His son, Shone George, also contested as a BJP candidate from the Pala constituency, another key Christian belt in central Kerala.</p>.<p>Christian churches have been opposing the amendment bill to the Foreign Contributions (Regulation) Act (FCRA) presented in the Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>George alleged that a bishop of the Kanjirapally diocese, Mar Jose Pulickal had directed nuns in convents to vote for the UDF in the election.</p>.Kerala Assembly polls: Set back for BJP as FCRA (Amendment) Bill triggers concerns among churches.<p>“Is it right? What right does he have to say that? Is the Church part of the UDF?” he asked.</p>.<p>He claimed that among the candidates in Poonjar, he alone had worked for the Church's benefit.</p>.<p>He described certain church authorities as “shameless”, but clarified that his criticism was directed only at a section of bishops and not the Church as a whole.</p>.<p>“They have no knowledge. If a bill is being introduced on foreign funding, why should it trouble them?” he asked.</p>.<p>George said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured that the bill would not cause any difficulty and would only require disclosure of foreign funding details for approval.</p>.<p>“Even after such an assurance, why are they raising objections? It is for the UDF. They are indulging in dirty politics,” he said.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026| BJP's first list of candidates reflect attempts to woo Christian vote banks .<p>He added that the Bishop of Pala had not issued any directive to vote for any party, but alleged that some other bishops had done so.</p>.<p>“Those bishops who speak politics will be seen as politicians by us. We will deal with them politically. We will not respect them,” he said.</p>.<p>George reiterated that the Kanjirapally bishop had contacted convents and directed them to vote for the UDF.</p>.<p>“Church is not the property of bishops. A bishop remains in office for life, but there is no rule that believers must follow every directive. I attended church last Sunday and I am saying what they did was wrong,” he said.</p>.<p>He expressed confidence that such directions would not affect his electoral prospects and claimed he would win by a margin of 20,000 votes.</p>.<p>He said the BJP respects all religious groups equally.</p>.<p>“Despite our efforts, there are some who continue to accuse the BJP. We will respond to them accordingly,” he said.</p>.<p>He maintained that he had no issues with the Church as an institution but only with certain bishops.</p>.<p>On concerns raised by sections of the Christian community over the FCRA amendment bill, George said, “Let them keep their concerns to themselves. The bill will be passed.” He questioned why churches were hesitant to disclose details of foreign funds they receive.</p>.<p>“If they are concerned, it means something is wrong. I would feel ashamed,” he said.</p>.<p>He said the government had held discussions with Church representatives and asked them to provide details of foreign funding.</p>.<p>“Then why are they hesitating?” he asked.</p>.<p>He also questioned why there should be concern when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah had given assurances on the issue.</p>.<p>“Those who do not want us, we also do not want them,” he said.</p>.<p>George alleged that some bishops were aligned with the Congress.</p>.<p>“Even if they become Pope, they will remain aligned to the Congress. Noble bishops do not intervene in politics,” he said.</p>.<p>Regarding the Muslim community, George said the current development in Erattupetta was the result of his work and asked whether people acknowledged it.</p>.<p>Earlier, Shone George also criticised sections of the Catholic Church, alleging that despite the BJP supporting it on various issues, the party had not received reciprocal support.</p>.<p>The Catholic Church has yet to respond to the allegations.</p>