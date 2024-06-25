Bomb threat on Cochin-London Air India flight; suspect apprehended

Kochi: A London-bound Air India flight received a bomb threat on Tuesday but no explosives were found, an official here said.

A man suspected of making the threatening call has been apprehended by authorities, a Cochin International Airport spokesperson said .

Security personnel conducted extensive checks on the aircraft and found no danger, allowing the flight to proceed as planned, he said in a statement here.

According to him, a bomb threat call was received by the Air India call center in Mumbai early on Tuesday for flight AI 149, scheduled to fly from Cochin to London Gatwick.

The alert was promptly communicated to Air India here and the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) at 01:22 hours.

Following established protocols, a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was immediately convened at CIAL.