Bomb threat scare on Air India flight from Mumbai a hoax: Kerala Police

Thiruvananthapuram: A bomb threat message in the washroom of an AI flight from Mumbai that resulted in a full emergency being declared at the Thiruvananthapuram airport here on Thursday turned out to be a hoax, according to the police.

A senior officer of the Thiruvananthapuram city police said the threat was a hoax.

The police also said that no explosive was found on the aircraft after an intensive search carried out by security agencies.