Borrowing row: Centre rejects Kerala's request for additional amount of Rs 19k crore

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: The Centre informed Kerala on Friday that it could not agree to the state's demand for borrowing an additional amount of Rs 19,370 crore.

This was conveyed by the union finance secretary to a team of officials from Kerala led by Chief Secretary V Venu during their meeting in New Delhi.

Talking to reporters, Venu said they met the central government officials as per the directions of the Supreme Court and placed a request before them seeking to borrow Rs 19,370 crore.