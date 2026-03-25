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Bose Krishnamachari quit KMB following sexual harassment complaint: Biennale chairperson

In January, Krishnamachari had issued a statement announcing his resignation and said that he will be returning to his own artistic practice.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 06:41 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 06:41 IST
India NewsKochiSexual Harassment

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