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Breeding season and summer trigger snake scare in Kerala

The Sarpa mobile app of the Kerala Forest department has been playing a crucial role in reducing snake bite cases with trained snake rescuers swiftly capturing snakes spotted in human settlements.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 17:49 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 17:49 IST
India NewsKeralasnake bite

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