Bribery allegation puts Kerala minister, CPI(M) on the defensive

Vijayan said in the state Assembly that many people were indulging in various means of frauds and due legal actions would be initiated. CPI(M) state leadership too protected Riyas with state secretary M V Govindan stating that the party was sure that no such malpractice by a minister could take place and there was no need for probe against Riyas.

However, the Congress and the BJP demanded that the involvement of Riyas in the corruption should be probed.

A CPI(M) local leader of Kozhikode, Pramod Kootoli, allegedly offered KPSC member post to a woman homeopathic doctor from Kozhikode and demanded a bribe of Rs 60 lakh. He also allegedly accepted Rs 22 lakh as advance.

He allegedly told them Riyas and a couple of other senior party leaders from Kozhikode would be helping with the appointment. As the doctor didn't get any confirmation on the posting, she and her husband reportedly approached the party leadership and gave a complaint.

CPI(M) sources said Pramod, who is an area committee member, could face action from the party.

Incidentally, the allegation comes close on the heels of party state secretary Govindan flagging to party leaders that many party workers were using politics as a means for making financial gains. He remark came as part of the evaluation of the poor performance of the party in the Lok Sabha polls.