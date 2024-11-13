Home
Brisk polling in first 3 hours of Lok Sabha bypolls in Wayanad; 20.54 % turnout till 10:30 am

The EVM breakdowns were reportedly quickly addressed by the election officials.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 06:43 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 06:43 IST
