<p>Thiruvananthapuram: After the impressive performance of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> assembly elections, the party is expanding its footprint to neighboring Kerala.</p><p>A meeting of a group of fans of actor-turned- politician and Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay was held at Palakkad on Sunday.</p><p>Last week a group of Vijay fans in Wayanad had started measures to form a TVK unit.</p><p>Ever since the formation of TVK in 2024, Vijay fans in Kerala have been trying to form a unit of the party in Kerala. The spectacular show of the party gave an impetus to it.</p> .'Rajini is not cheap or low-standard': Tamil star clarifies he's not jealous of CM Vijay, defends his visit to MK Stalin.<p>Kerala has thousands of Vijay fans under the banner Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. The swearing-in of Vijay as Chief Minister had also witnessed huge celebrations by his fans in various parts of Kerala, especially regions bordering Kerala.</p><p>Participants at TVK's meeting at Palakkad and Wayanad mostly included youngsters and many women. Many of the participants were IT professionals.</p><p>According to the participants of the meeting in Palakkad, TVK would be strengthening its activities from booth level in Kerala. Since TVK can bring in a change in Tamil Nadu, there are high chances of the party getting support from the people in Kerala also. TVK leadership is directly coordinating the activities in all the districts, they said.</p>