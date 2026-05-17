Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Buoyed by performance in Tamil Nadu, TVK looks to expand in Kerala

A meeting of a group of fans of actor-turned- politician and Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay was held at Palakkad on Sunday.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 14:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 May 2026, 14:05 IST
India NewsKeralaIndia PoliticsJoseph VijayTVK

Follow us on :

Follow Us