<p>These days we get almost every essential thing on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/wfh-quick-delivery-apps-are-adding-to-obesity-woes-3435694">online websites,</a> whether it is a ready-to-cook breakfast pack or a PS5. However, it is often adviced to be cautious while paying on unknown apps and portals while making purchases. </p><p>Recently, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>police asked people to pause if they were buying mattresses online. This came in lines of a new form of cyber fraud targeting people. </p>.<p>In a statement, the state police said that fraudsters are approaching customers by posing as fake customer care representatives of mattress companies. </p> <p>Police urged ucustomers to be alert and double check the authenticity of calls and messages related to online orders and collect customer care numbers from official websites. </p>.Online fraud alert: This new e-challan scam could empty your bank accounts in minutes.<p>“The fraud usually begins soon after an order is placed, with scammers claiming that the payment has failed or that there is a problem in confirming the order. They then pressure customers into making another payment immediately by claiming that the delivery would be completed only after the payment is made,” police said. </p>.<p>The fraudsters allegedly collect money via QR codes, UPI payments, or bank transfers, then disappear.</p>.<p>Police said the warning is issued following frequent complaints of similar cyber fraud reported in the state and other parts of the country.</p>.<p>Victims of cyber financial fraud should immediately report the matter through the cyber helpline number 1930 or via the National Cyber Crime Portal, police added. </p> <p>(With PTI inputs)</p>