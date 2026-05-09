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Buying mattress online? Kerala police asks customers to beware of frauds

The fraudsters allegedly collect money via QR codes, UPI payments, or bank transfers, then disappear.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 05:31 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 05:31 IST
India NewsKeralacybercrimeOnline fraud

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