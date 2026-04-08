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'Can adjudicate if practice is superstitious': Supreme Court on Sabarimala review case

In his arguments, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the Centre contended that a secular court cannot decide the issue as judges are experts in the field of law, not religion.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 12:33 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 12:33 IST
India NewsKeralaSupreme Courtsabarimala templeLord Ayyappa

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