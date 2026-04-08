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Can non-devotees of Lord Ayyappa challenge customs of Sabarimala temple: Supreme Court to Centre

The top court has framed seven questions on the scope of religious freedom.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 12:33 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 12:33 IST
India NewsKeralaSupreme Court of Indiasabarimala temple

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