Case against Kerala Muslim scholar for insulting remark on women

Thiruvananthapuram: A police case was registered against a Muslim scholar in Kerala for making insulting remarks against women who do not wear 'hijab'.

The Kozhikode City police registered a case against Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama joint secretary Ummer Faizy Mukkam in connection with a remark he made in last October that women who do not wear 'hijab' have loose morals. Samastha, is an association of eminent Sunni scholars.

Muslim women rights activist V P Suhara, who had earlier protested against the statement by removing her head veil, had filed a police petition. As the police delayed further action on the petition, she approached court.

Subsequently, the police on Thursday registered a case by invoking sections 295 A and 298 of the IPC for hurting religious sentiments.