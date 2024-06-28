Case registered against film shoot in Kerala's Angamaly Taluk Hospital

Thiruvananthapuram: A film shooting at the casualty of a government hospital in Kerala landed in trouble as the state human rights panel initiated a case suo motu.

Shooting of a Malayalam film was conducted at the casualty of government taluk hospital at Angamaly near Kochi on Thursday. Restrictions were allegedly imposed on the entry of patients and bystanders during the shooting. This has invited action from the Kerala State Human Right Commission. The commission asked the hospital authorities to submit a report.