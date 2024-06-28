Case registered against film shoot in Kerala's Angamaly Taluk Hospital

Thiruvananthapuram: A film shooting at the casualty of a government hospital in Kerala landed in trouble as the state human rights panel initiated a case suo motu.
Shooting of a Malayalam film was conducted at the casualty of government taluk hospital at Angamaly near Kochi on Thursday. Restrictions were allegedly imposed on the entry of patients and bystanders during the shooting. This has invited action from the Kerala State Human Right Commission. The commission asked the hospital authorities to submit a report.
Registering a case on its own on the basis of media reports, Commission member V K Beenakumari directed the Ernakulam District Medical Officer and the Angamaly Taluk Hospital Superintendent to submit an explanation report within seven days.
In a statement, the Commission said that the film crew dimmed the lights and imposed restrictions in the emergency room, with about 50 people, including actors, present during the shoot.
It is understood that the shooting of the movie took place even while the doctors were continuing treatment, it said.
The movie, titled Painkili, is produced by noted Malayalam actor Fahadh Faassil.
"Space is limited in the emergency department. A patient who came in with a critical condition could not even make it to the emergency department. No one was allowed through the main gate. The crew was instructing the patients and bystanders to keep quiet during filming," it said.
The shooting had been going on for two days in the hospital, which serves as a crucial healthcare facility for the poor, the Commission said, adding that the action was taken based on visual media reports.
The hospital was portrayed in the movie as a private institution, it further said.
Health minister Veena George also sought a report from the health director on the incident.
Published 28 June 2024, 13:31 IST