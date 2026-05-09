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Case registered against associate film director for sexual assault of model in Kochi

According to the FIR, the complainant, a model based in Kochi, met Kurishinkal through a dating app in July 2023.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 08:49 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 08:49 IST
India NewsCrimeKochisexual assault

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