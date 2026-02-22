<p>Thrissur (Kerala): A case has been registered against a Facebook account holder who allegedly posted an abusive comment under a police Facebook post regarding an enforcement drive against private buses here, officials said on Sunday.</p><p>Officials at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thrissur">Thrissur</a> City Cyber Police Station said the case was registered a few days ago after the abusive comment came to their notice under a Facebook post.</p><p>According to police, on February 12, the Thrissur City Police posted on its official Facebook page about action taken against private buses engaged in competitive driving.</p>.Kerala: Civil police officer sentenced to four years’ rigorous imprisonment in bribery case.<p>However, a person using a Facebook account under the name "Balu Balu" allegedly posted an abusive comment and challenged the police, officials said.</p><p>Following directions from the District Police Chief's office, a case was registered and efforts were initiated to identify the account holder, police added.</p><p>Police officials said the account holder has since been identified and further investigation is under way.</p><p>The case has been registered under Section 296(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for uttering obscene words in a public space and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act for causing public nuisance.</p>