Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Case registered over posters targeting Congress national leaders in Wayanad

Officials said the posters also threatened that Vadra, who is the MP from Wayanad, would be defeated in the next election.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 06:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 May 2026, 06:20 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaRahul GandhiPriyanka Gandhi VadraMallikarjun KhargeWayanad

Follow us on :

Follow Us