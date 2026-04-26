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Case registered over social media posts 'threatening' Kerala CM’s security officer

The Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Police registered the case based on a complaint filed by Chief Minister’s security staff member Sandeep Sasidharan.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 06:04 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 06:04 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsPinarayi Vijayan

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