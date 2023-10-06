Catholic church in Kerala forms tribunal to prosecute priest

The Syro Malabar catholic church in Kerala has formed a tribunal to prosecute a priest for allegedly involving in 'scandalous activities' against the church.

Bishop of Thamarassery in Kozhikode Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil constituted the three member tribunal to prosecute Fr Thomas (Aji) Puthiyaparambil of the St Joseph's Social Centre at Kalamassery in Kochi.

Fr Puthiyaparambil said that the decision to form a tribunal to prosecute a priest was unprecedented.