Catholic church in Kerala forms tribunal to prosecute priest

The Syro Malabar catholic church in Kerala has formed a tribunal to prosecute a priest for allegedly involving in 'scandalous activities' against the church.
Bishop of Thamarassery in Kozhikode Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil constituted the three member tribunal to prosecute Fr Thomas (Aji) Puthiyaparambil of the St Joseph's Social Centre at Kalamassery in Kochi.
Fr Puthiyaparambil said that the decision to form a tribunal to prosecute a priest was unprecedented.
Fr Puthiyaparambil had openly criticised various stands of the church and also opposed the synod's decision on implementing uniform mass code. He also criticised the church leadership over its position on Manipur violence. He was suspended in July after he defied a transfer order.
The order constituting the tribunal accused the priest of indulging in 'scandalous activities'.
Fr Puthiyaparambil told a section of media that he would continue to point out the irregularities in the church. Apart from financial irregularities, the church was erring in spirituality, showing discriminations and denying discussions, he said.