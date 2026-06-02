Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

CBI probe sought into Kerala mineral sand mining case amidst row involving Vijayan's daughter

The action council also demands a ban on the sea sand mining considering the ecological sensitivity of the region.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 12:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 June 2026, 12:31 IST
India NewsKeralaCBISmugglingCBI probeSand mining

Follow us on :

Follow Us