Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

CEC Gynesh Kumar asks parties to ensure Kerala polls remain model for country, world

The chief election commissioner is on a three-day visit to Kerala to review preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 10:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 10:22 IST
India NewsKeralaElection CommissionGyanesh Kumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us