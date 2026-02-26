Menu
'Censor board hasn't applied mind': Kerala HC stays release of 'The Kerala Story 2'

Court directs the CBFC to consider the petitioners representation and decide the matter within 2 weeks and grants an interim stay on the film.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 09:00 IST
Published 26 February 2026, 09:00 IST
Kerala News

