<p>The Kerala High Court on Thursday, February 26, stayed the release of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story 2', saying that prima facie there is non-application of mind by the censor board while certifying the movie. The interim order was stayed by Justice Bechu Kurien Thomas, who was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the approval granted by the CBFC to release the film. </p><p>The petitioners had argued that the movie is misrepresenting facts about the state and that it could disrupt the communal harmony of Kerala. </p><p>Justice Bechu Kurien Thomas Thomas orally observed that the film should not be released until arguments concluded, noting that the concerns expressed by the petitioners appeared genuine at this stage.</p><p>The Court directed the CBFC to consider the petitioners representation and decide the matter within 2 weeks and grants an interim stay on the film.</p>