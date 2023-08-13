Centre declines to interfere in exorbitant airfares for travel to Kerala

Steep airfares to the southern state for travel between August 15 and September 15 has compelled a large number of expat Keralites to either cancel or postpone their travel plans, Vijayan had pointed out. The Kerala government had also requested to authorise the operation of chartered flights to transport Non-Resident Keralites from the UAE to India specially for the Onam festivities. On that, the Union minister said approval for chartered flights is given after properly examining each request.