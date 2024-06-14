Centre denies permission to Kerala health minister Veena George to travel to Kuwait

Thiruvananthapuram: he centre has reportedly denied permission to Kerala health minister Veena George to travel to Kuwait to coordinate arrangements for bringing back bodies of Keralites killed in the fire mishap.

The minister told reporters on Thursday night that the centre denied permission for her to travel to Kuwait.

"We have only sought permission to travel to Kuwait so as to extend some relief to the families of the deceased and the injured. But the centre denied it," she told reporters.