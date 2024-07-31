Centre gave advance warning on July 23, Kerala govt didn't heed: Amit Shah on Wayanad landslide

Shah assured the House that the Narendra Modi government was standing like a "rock" with the Kerala government and people of the state in this moment of the tragedy. He also promised all help from the central government.

Intervening in the short duration calling attention motion on the Wayanad landslide tragedy in the Upper House, Shah also assured help and support of the Centre to the state and the people to deal with the situation.

He criticised the opposition for questioning the central government's early warning systems, and its response to the tragedy.