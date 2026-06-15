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Centre issues notice to Kerala Waqf Board over Munambam land issue: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

According to Chandrasekhar, the law authorises only the concerned Mutawalli, or Waqf property trustee, to upload such records on the portal.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 09:24 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 09:24 IST
India NewsKeralaRajeev ChandrasekharWaqf

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