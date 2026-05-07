<p>Pathanamthitta: A Crime Branch team probing sexual assault cases against expelled Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rahul%20Mamkootathil">Rahul Mamkootathil </a>has filed a charge sheet in one of the incidents in a court here, police sources said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The charge sheet was recently filed before the Judicial First Class Magistrate in Thiruvalla here, the sources said.</p>.<p>Mamkootathil is facing three sexual assault cases, and the charge sheet pertains to the third case, officials added.</p>.<p>Police said charges against Mamkootathil were filed under IPC Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation).</p>.<p>According to the prosecution, Mamkootathil befriended the complainant through social media in 2024 and allegedly gained her confidence.</p>.<p>Police alleged that, under the pretext of a private conversation, he had persuaded her to book a room at a hotel in Thiruvalla.</p>.<p>At the hotel, the former Palakkad MLA allegedly sexually assaulted the complainant, police said.</p>.<p>The prosecution further alleged that when the woman later became pregnant and informed the accused about it, he intimidated her.</p>.<p>Mamkootathil was arrested in the case on January 11 this year and remained in jail until he was granted bail by the Pathanamthitta District and Principal Sessions Court on January 28.</p>.Kerala HC dismisses PIL on dropping assembly proceedings against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.<p>In the other two cases, Mamkootathil secured anticipatory bail from a district court in Thiruvananthapuram and from the Kerala High Court.</p>.<p>Mamkootathil was expelled from the Congress party last year following allegations of sexual misconduct.</p>.<p>He did not contest the Assembly elections held on April 9 this year, but continued to support the party. </p>