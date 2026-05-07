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Charge sheet filed against Rahul Mamkootathil in sexual assault case

Mamkootathil is facing three sexual assault cases, and the charge sheet pertains to the third case, officials added.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 10:09 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 10:09 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaKerala News

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