Cheers to women as UDF government launches free bus ride for women in Kerala

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Bringing cheers to thousands of women who commute daily in buses for work, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala </a>launched its poll promise of free bus ride. </p><p>Even as opposition parties criticise the V D Satheesan government for limiting the free bus ride only to 'ordinary' bus services of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), for scores of women with low incomes the free bus service comes as a huge relief.</p><p>"As our Chief Minister says, I can join a small savings scheme as I could save around Rs. 1,000 every month,' said Geetha, a native of Nedumanagad on the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram, who had been spending Rs. 40 daily for up and down travel for a house maid job with a salary of hardly Rs. 10,000.</p>.Kerala launches 'Priyadarshini' scheme; offers free bus travel for women, transgender people.<p>As many as 3,125 ordinary buses will be offering the free bus ride across the state. The free ride for women message is displayed prominently on all buses. Women will be issued tickets with amount mentioned as zero under the Priyadarshini scheme.</p><p>"Most of the ordinary buses to the city from the suburbs are often packed with women who work as house maids and sales girls at shops. Their monthly earnings are Rs. 10,000 to Rs.15,000. For such people, it is a big saving," said a woman conductor in a KSRTC bus.</p><p>Usha, who works as a care taker at a private nursery school in Thiruvananthapuram, said low income families are really struggling owing to the price hike of commodities. Hence the free bus ride is a big relief.</p><p>Excited over the scheme, some women are even planning to go on short trips free of cost. "We have local buses to Ponmudi (a high range tourism spot). Hence we plan a free outing soon," said Lekshmi, who works with a private firm.</p><p>While rolling out the scheme, Satheesan said that as women are able to save money the entire family could get the benefit from it. He also expressed hopes that the free bus ride could give a boost to the economy with women spending more money from their savings. </p><p>"It is not an act of compassion towards women, but as a way to show respect towards them," Satheesan said with folded hands.</p><p>As the UDF government added a feather to its cap by rolling out a key poll promise within a month after taking over, alliance workers carried out celebrations across the state. </p><p>While the chief minister formally launched the free service in Thiruvananthapuram and took a bus ride along with his cabinet colleagues, other ministers joined the celebrations in their respective districts.</p><p>The CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and BJP kept off from the function accusing the government of limiting the scheme only to ordinary buses. </p><p>They also cite that the number of ordinary buses of KSRTC in many districts, especially in North Kerala were low. A protest by BJP women workers by boarding a fast-passenger bus and demanding free ride ended up in a minor tension in Kottayam district.</p>