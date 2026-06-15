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Homeindiakerala

Cheers to women as UDF government launches free bus ride for women in Kerala

As many as 3,125 ordinary buses will be offering the free bus ride across the state.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 12:49 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 12:49 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaUDFVD Satheesanfree bus

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