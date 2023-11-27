Child abducted for ransom in Kerala; search under way

The girl's elder brother told the police that a gang of four, including a woman, abducted her while they were going for tuition.

A person in a white car extended a piece of paper and asked us to give it their mother. Then they pulled his sister to the car and drove away. Though he tried to resist, they dragged him for some distance and then fled the spot, said the brother.

Around three hours later, the girl's mother received a call on her mobile from a person who demanded ransom of Rs 5 lakh.

The police swung into action by checking all vehicles on all nearby main roads as well as trying to trace the mobile phone from which the call came. The police also recovered a CCTV image of the car.