Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Children approach collector seeking solution for parent's marital discord

The two boys, hailing from Thrithala said that the discord between their parents was deeply hurting them and hence requested collector M S Madhavikutty's intervention.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 14:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2026, 14:07 IST
KeralaKerala NewscollectorParentmarital discord

Follow us on :

Follow Us