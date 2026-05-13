<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Two siblings, aged ten and eight, called on a district collector in Kerala the other day with a request - end the marital discord between their parents.</p><p>The two boys, hailing from Thrithala in Palakkad district, said that the discord between their parents was deeply hurting them and hence requested collector M S Madhavikutty's intervention.</p>.Bombay High Court disturbed by mother's possessiveness of child; upholds father's visitation rights.<p>Kerala High Court judge Justice P V Kunhikrishnan who came across the plight of the children intervened and sought a report from the district judge. The district legal services authority will be initiating talks between the couple.</p><p>According to the children, their mother who is working abroad wanted to take them along with her. But she did not want to take their father. They also said that even as their mother took all of them abroad recently, they faced neglect from her. Their father also became an alcohol addict. The parents were now not in talking terms.</p><p>The children were accompanied by their grandfather and a cousin. They also said that the children were suffering due to the discord among the parents.</p><p>The district collector directed the child protection officials to provide counselling to the children and ensure their protection.</p>