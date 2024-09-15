Children orphaned in Wayanad landslides await special assistance from Kerala government

As many as six children who lost both their parents, and eight others who lost either their father or mother in the devastating Wayanad landslides are yet to get any special assiatance from the Kerala government.
The orphaned children are now under the care of their immediate relatives, with child protection authorities as overseers.
The assistance due to them on account of the Rs 8 lakh announced by the state and Central governments for dependents of each deceased persons had been credited to joint accounts in the name of the children and the district child protection officer.
However, this amount will only be released when the children attain the age of 18. Till such time, interest from the principal amount will be utilised for the well-being of the children.
While the government usually takes care of all future needs of children in such cases, no announcement to this effect has been made yet in the case of the children orphaned by the Wayanad landslides.
District collector Meghashree D R told DH that micro-level planning on the support required for each family hit by the landslide was progressing.
Based on that, further support for the children orphaned by the landslide would be taken. The option of offering the children up for legal adoption will be also considered in case immediate relatives are unable to take care of them. At present, the district child welfare committee is constantly monitoring the orphans and ensuring their proper care and protection. Sponsorship offers for such children have also come, she said.
Ward member of the landslide hit Chooralmala Noorudeen C K said that apart from the government's assistance, many individuals and organisations were also extending financial assistance and other support to the children. As of now, the children are financially secure and safe under the care of immediate relatives. However, the government needs to ensure regular monitoring of the well-being of these children, he said.
