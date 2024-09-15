Children orphaned in Wayanad landslides await special assistance from Kerala government

As many as six children who lost both their parents, and eight others who lost either their father or mother in the devastating Wayanad landslides are yet to get any special assiatance from the Kerala government.

The orphaned children are now under the care of their immediate relatives, with child protection authorities as overseers.

The assistance due to them on account of the Rs 8 lakh announced by the state and Central governments for dependents of each deceased persons had been credited to joint accounts in the name of the children and the district child protection officer.

However, this amount will only be released when the children attain the age of 18. Till such time, interest from the principal amount will be utilised for the well-being of the children.